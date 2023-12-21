New research suggests that the surface of Enceladus, one of Saturn’s moons, may contain relatively pristine organics that have not been significantly altered by ultraviolet radiation. This discovery opens up exciting possibilities for exploring the potential presence of extraterrestrial life on Enceladus.

Previous assumptions held that the freshest material from Enceladus’ ocean could only be sampled by flying through the plume and measuring plume grains and gases. However, the latest study shows that landing on the moon’s surface can provide instruments with the opportunity to measure relatively pristine plume organics sourced from the ocean.

Enceladus is known to have a habitable ocean beneath its icy surface, making it a prime candidate for searching for signs of life. Measurements from NASA’s Cassini spacecraft have revealed liquid water and the necessary chemical ingredients for life on this intriguing moon.

The research conducted by senior scientist Amanda Hendrix and researcher Christopher House utilized data from the Hubble Space Telescope and the Cassini mission to assess the penetration depth of ultraviolet photons into the grain-coated surface of Enceladus. Their findings indicate that the damaging effects of ultraviolet radiation are limited to the shallowest layer of the surface, while the deeper grains remain relatively unexposed.

The presence of plentiful and relatively pristine organic material on the moon’s surface is significant. The low exposure age of these organics suggests that they have been well-preserved and locked away in the ices of Enceladus, originating from its ocean.

With this newfound understanding, future missions to Enceladus can focus on landing on the moon’s surface to directly sample the organics and investigate potential biosignatures. This remarkable opportunity brings us one step closer to unraveling the mystery of extraterrestrial life within our own solar system.

The findings of this study have been published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment, shedding light on the abundance of organic material waiting to be explored on Enceladus.