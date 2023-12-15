Title: Historic Moon Mission Crew Meets with US President

Summary: The crew members of the upcoming Artemis II mission, which will mark the first time humans have flown around the moon in 50 years, met with US President Joe Biden at the White House. During their visit, President Biden proudly displayed a moon rock collected during the Apollo era. The Artemis II crew expressed gratitude for the leadership that made their mission possible and also had the opportunity to meet Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Artemis II crew, consisting of three Americans and a Canadian, is set to fly NASA’s Orion capsule on a space launch system rocket in late 2024. Although their mission won’t involve a lunar landing or orbit, they will make a historic loop around the moon before returning to Earth. The crew, led by Commander Reid Wiseman, emphasized that the exact date of their mission is not their primary concern but rather ensuring that NASA and the vehicle are fully prepared.

In preparation for their mission, the crew members are undergoing extensive training, including simulations and collaboration with mission control. In February, they will participate in a dress rehearsal where they will practice maneuvers inside a capsule in the Pacific Ocean. The crew praised the teamwork and dedication required to make their journey possible, emphasizing the crucial role played by the NASA team.

In addition to making history with their circumlunar journey, the Artemis II crew represents a milestone in NASA’s new moon program, Artemis. It is the first moon crew to include an international member, marking an important step towards global collaboration in space exploration. The crew spoke highly of President Biden’s commitment to their mission, highlighting his reference to John F. Kennedy’s inspiring speech on the Moon mission and his dedication to achieving great things through leadership.

The crew’s visit to the White House also provided an opportunity to view their spacecraft, although investigations into the capsule’s heat shield could potentially cause delays. Nonetheless, the crew remains focused on their mission and is eager to honor the legacy of the Apollo era while making new strides in lunar exploration. The moon rock on display in the Oval Office serves as a powerful reminder of the historic achievements and the importance of continuing to push the boundaries of space exploration.