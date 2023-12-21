New Evidence Shows Antarctica’s Ice Sheet Collapse Imminent

A recent study published in Science has uncovered new evidence suggesting that Antarctica’s West Antarctic Ice Sheet (WAIS) is on the brink of collapse. Scientists conducted a unique approach to their research by studying the genes of Turquet’s octopuses that inhabit the cold waters surrounding Antarctica.

By analyzing the DNA of samples collected over the course of 33 years, researchers discovered geographically-isolated populations of the octopuses that mated around 125,000 years ago. This genetic mixing indicates the presence of an ice-free corridor in Antarctica during a period when global temperatures were similar to today.

Lead author Sally Lau, an evolutionary biologist, explained that the octopus species was an ideal candidate for studying the WAIS because they are found throughout the continent and much is already known about their biology. These octopuses lay large eggs on the seafloor and put significant effort into ensuring their offspring hatch. This lifestyle prevents them from traveling too far away and is influenced by circular sea currents.

The collapse of the WAIS would result in a significant sea level rise of 3.3-5 meters, which would have catastrophic effects on low-lying coastal areas worldwide. The authors of the study warn that if global warming exceeds the 1.5 degrees Celsius target set by the Paris Agreement, this collapse could become a reality.

“This study provides empirical evidence indicating that the WAIS collapsed when the global mean temperature was similar to that of today, suggesting that the tipping point of future WAIS collapse is close,” wrote the authors.

While the research sheds light on the possibility of an imminent collapse, important questions still remain unanswered. It is unknown whether rising temperatures alone caused the past ice sheet collapse or if other variables, such as changing ocean currents and interactions between ice and the solid Earth, played a role.

This pioneering study raises intriguing questions about the potential repetition of ancient history. The scientific community must continue to investigate and monitor Antarctica’s ice sheets to understand the full implications of their collapse and take action to mitigate climate change.