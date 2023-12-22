Introducing the Rainbow Village: Fostering Diversity and Support in Astronomy

The newly-formed Rainbow Village is set to revolutionize the inclusivity and community-building efforts at AAS meetings. This gathering space, dedicated to supporting, celebrating, and building community with people of color, aims to provide a safe and inclusive environment for individuals in astronomy and related fields.

At the heart of the Rainbow Village is LUMA (League of Underrepresented Minoritized Astronomers), a virtual peer mentoring community founded by Prof. Catherine Espaillat at Boston University in 2015. LUMA offers a space where Black, Indigenous, and Latinx women can belong and shine. With over 100 members from around the world, LUMA provides a supportive network for individuals at every stage of their career.

Junellie Gonzalez Quiles, the Coordinator for LUMA and a PhD student at Johns Hopkins University, highlights the importance of community in her own journey. LUMA offered her the support and accountability necessary to thrive in her graduate education. As a result, she hopes that the Rainbow Village will create more inclusive environments, allowing people of color to flourish in their careers.

The Rainbow Village, a collaboration between AAS CSMA, LUMA, VanguardTSEM, and Black in Astro, envisions a permanent gathering place for people of color at AAS meetings. At AAS 243, the Rainbow Village will provide a dedicated space in the exhibitor hall for individuals to gather, share, and find resources. In addition to discussion sessions and celebrations of scholars of color, the Rainbow Village will address important topics such as mental health in academia.

For people of color attending AAS 243 who wish to get involved with the Rainbow Village, there are several opportunities available. Interested individuals can stay connected and offer support by signing up through the provided google form. Additionally, those presenting at AAS are encouraged to share their presentation details to be celebrated by the Rainbow Village community.

The Rainbow Village is poised to become a beacon of diversity and support within the astronomy community. By nurturing connections, celebrating accomplishments, and fostering inclusivity, it aims to create a more equitable and thriving environment for all individuals of color in the field.