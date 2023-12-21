Discovery of Ancient Frozen Terrain on Mars Revealed by the Zhurong Rover

A remarkable discovery has been made by a team of researchers led by the Institute of Geology and Geophysics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IGGCAS) using the Zhurong rover’s radar. Buried palaeo-polygonal terrain has been found beneath Utopia Planitia on Mars, suggesting that the landing site in southern Utopia Planitia may have experienced cold conditions in the past, followed by variations in climate.

The study, published in Nature Astronomy on Nov. 23, utilized a time-frequency analysis technique to process the planetary ground-penetrating radar data and investigate the subsurface structure underneath the landing site. The team was able to identify 16 polygonal wedges at depths greater than 35 meters within a distance of approximately 1.2 kilometers, indicating a widespread distribution of similar terrain in Utopia Planitia.

These buried polygons are believed to have been formed as a result of freeze-thaw cycles, which is consistent with the geometric features of the polygons and the geological context of the landing site. The contrast in subsurface frequency features above and below a depth of approximately 35 meters suggests significant changes in aqueous activity or thermal conditions during the Late Hesperian–Early Amazonian period.

This discovery provides valuable insights into the geological history of Mars and adds to our understanding of the planet’s past climate. By studying the ancient frozen terrain beneath Utopia Planitia, scientists hope to gain further knowledge about the planet’s evolution and potential habitability.

The Zhurong rover’s radar has proved to be a powerful tool for exploring the subsurface of Mars, uncovering hidden secrets that could help unlock the mysteries of the Red Planet. As further research is conducted in this area, we can anticipate more fascinating discoveries that could reshape our perception of Mars and its potential for hosting life.