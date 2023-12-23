The Link Between Pupil Size and Cognitive Boost from Exercise

Exercise has long been known to provide various benefits, including improving mood and enhancing cognitive function. However, the specific neural mechanisms behind these cognitive boosts have remained unclear. Recent research from the University of Tsukuba in Japan has shed light on a potential link between the size of our pupils during exercise and the cognitive benefits we experience.

In a small study involving 24 participants, the researchers monitored pupil size during 10 minutes of light exercise and measured the participants’ brain activity using neuroimaging before and after a cognitive task. The results revealed that individuals who had larger pupil dilation during exercise experienced a greater cognitive boost as compared to those with smaller pupil dilation.

“This finding supports our hypothesis that the pupil-linked mechanisms are a potential mechanism by which very light exercise enhances prefrontal cortex activation and executive function,” explained the team of neuroscientists and exercise scientists.

Traditionally, measuring neural activity has proven challenging, but previous studies have indicated that our pupils may provide insights into our brain’s deeper activity. In this study, healthy young adults were recruited and divided into two groups: one engaged in light exercise while the others rested. The researchers monitored the participants’ pupil size non-invasively throughout the exercise period and assessed their moods.

Moreover, the researchers conducted an executive function test called the Stroop color task before and after the workout. Through functional near-infrared spectroscopy, they examined prefrontal brain activity, finding that the exercise group outperformed the control group in the cognitive task. Additionally, they discovered a correlation between pupil dilation during exercise and the subsequent cognitive boost.

These findings suggest that pupil-linked neural activity may play a significant role in the enhancement of prefrontal executive function resulting from light exercise. The researchers commented, “Looking ahead, pupil diameter holds promising potential as a novel biomarker that can be used to predict the effects of exercise on the brain.”

Although this study was limited to a small number of participants and an imbalanced gender distribution, it provides valuable insights for future research. Follow-up studies are required to confirm and expand upon these findings, helping us understand the implications and benefits further.

This research marks a noteworthy discovery regarding the association between our pupils and the cognitive effects of exercise. By unraveling these connections between our eyes and brain function, we may unlock new avenues for optimizing the positive impacts of exercise on our mental well-being.

The study was originally published in NeuroImage in August 2023.