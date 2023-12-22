New Cancer Treatment Utilizes Innovative Self-Assembled Conjugate

A groundbreaking study has revealed a promising new approach to eliminating cancer stem cells (CSCs), a rare population of cells in tumor tissues that drive tumor growth and spread. The research focuses on the use of photodynamic therapy (PDT), a therapeutic modality that utilizes laser activation of photosensitizers to generate reactive oxygen species (ROS) and inhibit tumor growth.

One of the limitations of PDT is its ineffectiveness against CSCs located in hypoxic tumor areas, where oxygen levels are low. Existing strategies to address tumor hypoxia, such as oxygen-carrying materials or hydrogen peroxide catalysis, have had drawbacks that hinder their clinical translation. However, a team led by Prof. Zifu Li has made significant progress in developing a nano drug delivery system that addresses the problem of insufficient oxygen supply in PDT.

The researchers designed and synthesized a self-assembled conjugate called CyOA, which forms stable nanoparticles without the need for additional stabilizers. CyOA NPs were found to efficiently accumulate in mitochondria, the site of photochemical reactions that generate ROS. The study also revealed that CyOA NPs can inhibit mitochondrial complex II protein succinate dehydrogenase (SDHA), which plays a role in cellular oxygen consumption.

In experimental models, CyOA NPs demonstrated significantly higher phototoxicity against breast cancer stem cells (BCSCs) compared to conventional photosensitizers. Furthermore, CyOA NPs achieved greater tumor inhibition and reduced metastasis in tumor models, outperforming clinically used photosensitizers.

The simplicity, efficiency, and low toxicity of CyOA NPs make them a promising candidate for clinical translation. This innovative approach not only addresses the challenges of oxygen deprivation and ROS lifespan in traditional PDT but also targets CSCs effectively. The findings of this study provide valuable insights into the development of improved cancer treatment strategies.

The study, published in the journal Research, marks an important step toward advancing cancer treatment and holds potential for future clinical applications.

Original Article: [link to the source article]