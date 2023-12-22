Seven Remarkable Archaeological Discoveries That Will Rewrite History

SUMMARY: Archaeologists have made several groundbreaking discoveries this year that shed new light on ancient civilizations. From Neanderthal markings in a French cave to the identification of Harriet Tubman’s birthplace, these discoveries are changing our understanding of human history.

1. Neanderthal Markings in French Cave

Archaeologists have found wavy lines and dots on the limestone walls of an ancient cave in France, believed to have been made by Neanderthals over 57,000 years ago. The meaning of these finger flutings remains unknown, but they represent the oldest identified Neanderthal markings.

2. Lost Ancient Palace in Iraq

Using drone photography, researchers discovered a lost palace from the ancient Sumerian city of Girsu in southern Iraq. This palace, previously unknown, housed the main sanctuary of the Sumerian god Ningirsu, providing valuable insights into the city’s ancient civilization.

3. Prison Bakery at Pompeii

Archaeologists at Pompeii Archaeological Park found the remains of a prison bakery where enslaved people were forced to work alongside donkeys. This revelation provides a glimpse into the harsh conditions faced by the enslaved in ancient Rome.

4. Pearl-Fishing City in the Arabian Gulf

Archaeologists have unearthed the world’s oldest-known pearl-fishing city on the island of Al-Siniyah in the United Arab Emirates. This discovery confirms the existence of a thriving pearl-fishing industry in the region between the late sixth century and the middle of the eighth century.

5. Residential Roman City in Luxor, Egypt

A complete residential Roman city dating back to the 2nd and 3rd centuries CE was found in Luxor, Egypt. This city, the oldest and most important on the eastern bank of Luxor, offers valuable insights into the daily life of ancient Romans in Egypt.

6. Elite Housing Complex at Chichen Itza

Archaeologists have identified the first known residences within Chichen Itza’s city limits, uncovering a group of structures believed to be part of an elite housing complex. These structures provide a glimpse into the life of the Maya elite in the 5th century CE.

7. Harriet Tubman’s Birthplace in Maryland

Excavations on private property near Maryland’s Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge have led to the identification of Harriet Tubman’s father’s home. This discovery sheds new light on the early life of one of the most important figures in American history.

These remarkable discoveries reflect the continuous efforts of archaeologists to uncover our past and rewrite history. Through their meticulous work, we gain a deeper understanding of ancient civilizations and the people who lived before us. Each discovery adds to the puzzle of human history and presents us with new questions and opportunities for exploration.