Simulating Nuclear Deflection of Asteroids to Safeguard Earth

Scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) have developed a modeling tool that explores the possibility of using nuclear weapons as a means to deflect incoming asteroids and protect Earth. While nuking an asteroid may not be as catastrophic as previously believed, it would largely depend on the technique used and the size of the asteroid.

Previous concerns about nuclear weapons breaking up larger asteroids into smaller, potentially more dangerous pieces have been challenged by this new tool. The tool simulates the interaction between a nuclear blast’s radiation and an asteroid’s surface, as well as the shockwave dynamics within the asteroid. By vaporizing part of the asteroid’s surface, the technique of nuclear ablation generates an explosive thrust and alters the asteroid’s velocity.

The simulations conducted using the modeling tool encompass a wide range of initial conditions, reflecting the diverse compositions of asteroids. These simulations provide valuable insights for planetary scientists in preparing for potential asteroid threats.

Researcher Mary Burkey from LLNL suggests that, given enough warning time, launching a nuclear device towards an approaching asteroid could be an effective strategy. Detonating the device would either deflect the asteroid, propelling it away from Earth, or disrupt it into smaller fragments that would miss the planet.

The development of this modeling tool builds upon the knowledge gained from the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission, where a kinetic impactor was used to change an asteroid’s trajectory. The tool, known as the X-ray energy deposition model, provides scientists with additional options and valuable information on how nuclear ablation could be a feasible alternative to kinetic impact missions.

The researchers emphasize the importance of accurate multiphysics simulations to predict the effectiveness of nuclear deflection or disruption missions. These simulations encompass various complex physics packages and require significant computational resources. However, the team at LLNL aims to develop an efficient and accurate modeling approach to accommodate a wide range of physical properties of different asteroids.

In the event of a genuine planetary defense emergency, LLNL’s high-fidelity simulation modeling would play a crucial role in providing decision-makers with accurate, risk-informed information to prevent a potential asteroid impact and mitigate its consequences. Though the likelihood of a large asteroid impact in our lifetime is low, the ramifications could be catastrophic.