Shkencëtarët zbulojnë kërpudha premtuese për kontrollin e brumbullit të eukaliptit

New research has revealed a potential breakthrough in controlling the destructive Eucalyptus snout beetle, also known as Gonipterus platensis. Scientists have found naturally infecting pathogenic fungi that could be used to develop a bio-pesticide for managing the beetle in Eucalyptus forest plantations. The fungi were collected from naturally infected beetles in Colombia, ensuring that they are well-adapted to local environmental conditions.

To determine the suitability of these fungi for bio-pesticide development, the scientists characterized their insecticidal activity and tolerance to UV-B radiation, among other parameters. The results showed that Beauveria pseudobassiana and Metarhizium brunneum were highly virulent against the Eucalyptus snout beetle. B. pseudobassiana demonstrated the most promise for bio-pesticide production and exhibited tolerance to various environmental conditions.

While the identification of fungi pathogenic to the Eucalyptus snout beetle is not new, this study stands out for its collection of fungi from the beetle’s current distribution area. This ensures that the fungi are well-suited for controlling the beetle in forest plantations.

The next step for the researchers is to secure funding for trials in Eucalyptus forests to further evaluate the effectiveness of these fungi as a bio-pesticide. If successful, this discovery could have significant implications for Eucalyptus plantations worldwide where the beetle causes extensive damage.

The study, published in Biological Control, highlights the potential of using naturally infecting pathogenic fungi as a sustainable and environmentally-friendly solution for managing the Eucalyptus snout beetle. Further research and development are needed to bring this bio-pesticide to market and potentially address the global challenges posed by this destructive insect.