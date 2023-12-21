Shkencëtarët zhvillojnë një metodë të re për krijimin e kornizave shumë të qëndrueshme dhe katalitike kirale të bazuara në polioksometalate

A team of scientists has made a significant breakthrough in the creation of chiral polyoxometalate (POM)-based frameworks with enhanced stability and catalytic activity. By blending inorganic POMs with organic cyclodextrin molecules, the researchers were able to construct a three-dimensional framework that features an interlaced organic-inorganic hybrid layer. This research, published in the journal Polyoxometalates, provides new insights into the potential applications of POMs in various fields, such as material science, catalysis, medicine, environmental protection, and hydrogen production.

POMs are nanomaterials that possess unique properties, including high negative charges, notable redox abilities, and available organic grafting. However, constructing chiral POM-based frameworks has been a challenge for researchers due to the complexity of their structures. Chiral compounds are mirror images of themselves, and creating chiral frameworks requires precise molecular arrangements. Previous attempts to use POMs to create chiral POM-based frameworks have been hindered by these challenges.

To overcome these obstacles, the research team focused on using POMs as building blocks in the construction of chiral POM-based functionalized frameworks. By blending inorganic POMs and organic cyclodextrin molecules, the researchers successfully created a chiral POM-based framework that exhibited enhanced stability and catalytic activity. Cyclodextrins, which are cyclic oligosaccharides derived from starch, played a crucial role in supplementing the structure and improving the physiochemical properties of the framework.

The team utilized a unique approach, connecting negatively charged {SiW12} anions with manganese ions to form an all-inorganic layer with voids. They then combined this layer with an organic cyclodextrin layer, which filled the voids and interweaved with the POM-manganese layer to create the organic-inorganic hybrid. This hybrid structure was further extended into a three-dimensional framework using sodium ions.

To test the stability and functionality of the framework, the researchers conducted thermal cycling experiments. They found that the composite framework exhibited robust stability and showed promising results for chiral separation and chiral catalysis. The team plans to further explore the potential applications of this chiral framework by experimenting with different substrates.

This groundbreaking research opens up new opportunities for the development of highly stable and catalytic chiral POM-based frameworks. The ability to precisely control the molecular arrangement of these frameworks could have significant implications in various fields, including drug discovery, chemical synthesis, and energy storage. The findings of this study contribute to the ongoing advancement of nanomaterials and their applications in diverse scientific disciplines.