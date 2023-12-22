Scientists Develop New Approach to Combat Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria

A research team from Texas A&M University has made a significant breakthrough in the fight against antibiotic-resistant bacteria. By developing a new family of polymers, the team has found a way to kill bacteria without inducing antibiotic resistance. The polymers disrupt the membrane of the microorganisms, making them a promising solution to combat the growing threat of antibiotic resistance.

The unique aspect of these new polymers is their ability to operate through a mechanism that bacteria do not seem to develop resistance against. Dr. Quentin Michaudel, the lead investigator in the research, explains that the team carefully designed a positively charged molecule that can be repeatedly stitched together to form a large molecule with the same repeating charged motif. This synthesis was made possible by using a carefully selected catalyst called AquaMet, which proved key to the process due to its high tolerance for charges and water solubility.

The team tested the polymers against two common types of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, E. coli and MRSA. They also assessed the polymers’ toxicity against human red blood cells. The challenge for antibacterial polymers is to strike a balance between effectively inhibiting bacteria growth while not harming human cells. The researchers worked on finding the optimal catalyst for their molecule assembly, collaborating with other groups within Texas A&M University and the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Moving forward, the team will focus on improving the selectivity of their polymers for bacterial cells versus human cells. They plan to synthesize additional analogs with the goal of enhancing the polymers’ activity against bacteria. Once they have achieved these improvements, in vivo assays will be conducted to further evaluate the efficacy of the polymers.

The research team’s findings mark an important step in the battle against antibiotic-resistant bacteria. With the threat growing each year, finding new solutions is crucial. The development of these polymers provides hope for a way to combat antibiotic resistance and tackle the public health challenge posed by these resistant bacteria.