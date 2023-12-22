Neanderthals: The Original Morning People

A recent study exploring the DNA of Neanderthals has revealed a fascinating connection between these ancient hominins and modern humans who prefer waking up early. This discovery sheds light on the influence of genetic inheritance on our daily rhythms and sleep patterns.

Over the past few decades, research on Neanderthal DNA has unveiled a shared history between our species. Approximately 700,000 years ago, our lineages diverged, with Neanderthals migrating into Eurasia while modern humans predominantly remained in Africa. Around 400,000 years ago, the Neanderthal population split into two groups, with one becoming the Neanderthals we know today and the other evolving into Denisovans.

These hominin groups coexisted for hundreds of thousands of years, engaging in activities like hunting and gathering. Eventually, they disappeared from the fossil record approximately 40,000 years ago, coinciding with the expansion of modern humans out of Africa. However, fragments of their DNA remain in the gene pool of most living humans.

Recent studies, including one conducted by geneticist John Capra and his team at the University of California, San Francisco, have suggested that certain genes inherited from Neanderthals and Denisovans provide survival advantages. These genes may have offered protection against diseases previously unseen in Africa.

Intriguingly, Dr. Capra and his colleagues discovered a correlation between the genes inherited from these ancient hominins and sleep-related traits. To investigate further, they analyzed 246 genes associated with the body clock, or the circadian rhythm, which controls various bodily functions and influences sleep patterns.

The researchers identified over 1,000 unique mutations in Neanderthal and Denisovan DNA compared to modern humans. Many of these mutations appeared to have significant effects on the operation of the body clock. For instance, certain body-clock proteins were scarce in the cells of Neanderthals and Denisovans when compared to modern humans.

Geography likely played a role in shaping the sleep patterns of these ancient hominins. Neanderthals and Denisovans migrated to higher latitudes, where the length of days varied throughout the year. Over hundreds of thousands of years, their circadian clocks may have adapted to these changing environmental conditions.

Overall, this study offers a fascinating glimpse into the lives of our ancient relatives and highlights the impact of genetic inheritance on our sleep patterns. Neanderthals may indeed have been the original morning people, leaving a lasting imprint on the early risers of today.