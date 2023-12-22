Grimcat e vogla plastike dëmtojnë shëndetin e zorrëve dhe sistemin imunitar te minjtë

New research conducted by scientists from the Institute of Applied Ecology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences reveals that minuscule plastic particles can accumulate in the intestines of mice, leading to damage to their gut health and immune system. The study, published in the journal Environment International, involved exposing mice to polystyrene micro/nanoplastics (PS-MNPs) orally for a period of 28 days.

PS-MNPs, which are plastic fragments ranging from one nanometer to five millimeters in diameter, can enter the environment through the degradation of plastic waste. The researchers discovered that these particles can accumulate in the intestines of mice and cause significant changes in the composition and metabolism of the gut microbiota, the microorganisms living in the digestive tract. This alteration resulted in an increase in harmful bacteria and a decrease in beneficial bacteria, potentially increasing the risk of infection.

Furthermore, the PS-MNPs disrupted the function of the intestinal barrier—a protective layer of cells and mucus. This disruption was observed through the reduction of proteins that maintain tight junctions between cells and the mucosal layer, leading to inflammation and tissue damage in the intestine. The study also found that the PS-MNPs inhibited the differentiation of T cells, which regulate the immune response, and reduced the secretion of immunoglobulin A, an antibody that protects mucosal surfaces.

The researchers noted that the effects of the PS-MNPs on the intestines of mice varied depending on the size of the particles and the duration of exposure. Smaller particles and longer exposure times resulted in more severe damage and inflammation. These findings indicate the potential threat that micro- and nanoplastics pose to human health, as they can be easily ingested through food and water.

The study emphasizes the need for further research and regulations to prevent and reduce the contamination of micro- and nanoplastics in the environment, as well as to mitigate the associated health risks.