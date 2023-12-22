Dëshmi të reja sugjerojnë një shembje të afërt të shtresës së akullit të Antarktidës Perëndimore

Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery by using octopus DNA to uncover the collapse of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet (WAIS) during the Last Interglacial period around 120,000 years ago. This period is particularly significant because it had similar global temperatures to those experienced today. The analysis, recently published in Science, reveals that isolated populations of octopuses freely interbred around 125,000 years ago, indicating the presence of an ice-free corridor. These findings raise concerns that the WAIS is much closer to collapse than previously estimated, which could result in a significant rise in sea levels of 3.3 to 5 meters over the long term if global warming is not limited to the 1.5 degrees Celsius target outlined in the Paris Agreement.

To conduct their research, the scientists focused on the genetic information of Turquet’s octopus. They observed that the species, which has a lifespan of approximately 12 years and emerged four million years ago, can be found around the entire continent of Antarctica. The octopuses lay large eggs on the seafloor, requiring significant effort from the parents to ensure their hatching. This behavior restricts their ability to travel long distances. In addition, circular sea currents limit their movement in certain modern habitats.

By comparing the genetic profiles of Turquet’s octopus in the Weddell, Amundsen, and Ross seas, the research team established genetic connectivity dating back to the Last Interglacial period. The analysis revealed that the WAIS collapsed at two separate points in history: first during the mid-Pliocene period around 3 to 3.5 million years ago, and then during the Last Interglacial period approximately 129,000 to 116,000 years ago. Notably, the Last Interglacial period coincided with a global temperature increase of approximately 1.5 degrees compared to pre-industrial levels.

“This study provides tangible evidence that the WAIS collapsed when global temperatures were similar to current levels, suggesting that the tipping point for future collapse is rapidly approaching,” explained lead author Sally Lau from James Cook University in Australia. The authors attribute the current rise in global temperatures, which has reached 1.2 degrees Celsius since the late 1700s, primarily to human activities such as the burning of fossil fuels.

The implications of this research are crucial for understanding the potential consequences of climate change. If action is not taken to limit warming and prevent further collapse, the West Antarctic Ice Sheet could cause devastating sea level rise in the near future.