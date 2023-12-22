Octopus DNA Provides Clues to a Past Antarctic Ice Sheet Collapse

New research from Australian and New Zealand scientists suggests that an Antarctic ice sheet collapsed approximately 120,000 years ago, under conditions that mirror the present day. The study focused on the genetic connectivity of Turquet’s octopus in the Southern Ocean, which revealed a connection to the last interglacial period, characterized by warmer climates, higher sea levels, and smaller ice sheets.

The findings, published in the journal Science, contribute to the ongoing debate about whether the West Antarctic Ice Sheet (WAIS) collapsed during that period. “This genetic connectivity would only be possible if a complete collapse of the WAIS occurred during the Last Interglacial,” explained study lead Jan Strugnell from Australia’s James Cook University.

The researchers found evidence that openings in the ice sheet allowed octopuses to travel across present-day Weddell, Amundsen, and Ross seas, resulting in the exchange of genetic material among populations. “Understanding how the WAIS was configured in the recent past when global temperatures were similar to today will help us improve future global sea level rise projections,” added Strugnell.

The last interglacial period was characterized by global average temperatures that were 0.5-1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than preindustrial levels, with sea levels elevated by 5-10 meters compared to today. However, the significance of the WAIS lies in its contribution to current global sea level rise. A complete collapse of the ice sheet could potentially raise global sea levels by 3 to 5 meters.

This research sheds light on the importance of studying past climate conditions to enhance our understanding of current and future climate change. By investigating genetic connectivity in octopuses, scientists gain valuable insights into how ice sheets behaved in the past under similar temperature conditions. Such knowledge can inform more accurate projections of future sea level rise and help us mitigate its impacts.