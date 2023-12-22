The Mysterious Magnetic Field Changes in Ancient Mesopotamia

New research conducted at the University College London (UCL) reveals a puzzling surge in the Earth’s magnetic field in ancient Mesopotamia, specifically from 1050 to 550 BC. By analyzing iron oxide grains in 32 clay bricks from that era, scientists were able to detect the electromagnetic signature and gain insights into the behavior of the Earth’s magnetic field over time.

The study not only shed light on the magnetic field but also helped clarify the dates of reigns for ancient kings. Carbon dating has proven to be inaccurate for many archaeological artifacts like bricks and ceramics due to their lack of organic material. This is where archaeo-magnetism comes in, providing a more precise alternative method for dating these objects.

What makes this research significant is its contribution to the understanding of the Levantine Iron Age Geomagnetic Anomaly. This surge in magnetic field strength during the same period in present-day Iraq remains a mystery. Previous evidence of the anomaly primarily came from far-off places like China, Bulgaria, and the Azores, making the data from the Middle East particularly rare.

The team of researchers also observed significant fluctuations in the magnetic field during the reign of Nebuchadnezzar II, from 604 to 562 BC. This demonstrates that the Earth’s magnetic field can undergo dramatic changes in short periods.

Geophysicist Lisa Tauxe, from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, expressed her fascination with the findings, describing the geomagnetic field as one of the most enigmatic phenomena in earth sciences. The well-preserved archaeological remains in Mesopotamia, such as the inscribed bricks, offer a unique opportunity to study changes in the field’s strength over several decades or even less.

This research opens the door to further investigation of how and why the Earth’s magnetic field behaves the way it does, as well as its potential impact on ancient civilizations. It highlights the importance of interdisciplinary studies that combine archaeology and geophysics to unravel the mysteries of our planet’s past.