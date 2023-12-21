New Insights into the Assembly of Extracellular Matrices in Roundworms

Researchers at the University of California San Diego have made significant progress in understanding how extracellular matrices (ECMs) are assembled in roundworms through the use of advanced microscopy techniques. ECMs are intricate structures found in the outer skin layers of animals, including humans, that play a crucial role in maintaining the interface between the body and the environment.

Using a powerful super-resolution microscope, the scientists were able to examine the nanoscale organization of ECM patterns in the roundworm Caenorhabditis elegans. They discovered the presence of column-like structures, called struts, that serve as a type of scaffolding within the ECM. These struts are essential for the proper development and functioning of the ECM.

Without the struts, the layers of the ECM separate, causing disorders such as blistering. The researchers found that defects in the struts lead to abnormal layer swelling in the roundworm’s exoskeleton, known as the cuticle. By focusing on collagens, the most abundant proteins in the body, the researchers were able to gain insights into how these struts hold the critical layers together.

Conventional laboratory instruments had previously produced images of the struts without clear detail. However, with the use of advanced microscopy techniques, such as 3D-structured illumination super resolution microscopy (3D-SIM), the researchers were able to visualize the struts in stunning detail and understand their functions more easily. This allowed them to solve the nanoscale organization of the struts and uncover previously undocumented levels of patterning in the cuticle layer.

The findings of this study provide new insights into the assembly of ECMs in roundworms, which can serve as a model organism for understanding the structure and function of more advanced organisms. Further research in this area could potentially lead to a deeper understanding of ECM assembly in humans and the development of treatments for ECM-related disorders.

The study was published in the journal Nature Communications and was authored by Jennifer R. G. Adams, Murugesan Pooranachithra, and a team of researchers from the School of Biological Sciences at the University of California San Diego.