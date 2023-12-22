Jellyfish Regeneration: Unveiling the Secrets of Tentacle Growth

New research from the University of Tokyo has shed light on how jellyfish can regenerate their tentacles after amputation. The study, published in PLOS Biology, reveals that stem-like proliferative cells play a crucial role in the regeneration process.

Jellyfish, along with other cnidarians like corals and sea anemones, have long been known for their impressive regenerative abilities. However, the mechanism behind blastema formation, the clump of undifferentiated cells responsible for tissue regeneration, has remained a mystery.

The researchers discovered that stem-like proliferative cells appear at the site of injury and contribute to the formation of the blastema. These cells are different from the resident stem cells located in the tentacle, which are responsible for maintaining and repairing cells during the jellyfish’s lifetime.

By studying the tentacles of the jellyfish species Cladonema, the researchers uncovered valuable insights into blastema formation in non-bilaterian animals, which do not develop bilaterally. They found parallels between the repair-specific proliferative cells observed in jellyfish and the restricted stem cells found in bilaterian animals like salamanders, which can regenerate limbs.

Despite these findings, the cellular origins of the repair-specific proliferative cells in blastema formation remain unclear. The researchers emphasize the need for genetic tools that can trace specific cell lineages and manipulate Cladonema to uncover more information.

Understanding the mechanisms of blastema formation in regenerative animals, including jellyfish, could have implications for improving human regenerative abilities. Further research in this area may help identify key cellular and molecular components that contribute to successful tissue regeneration.