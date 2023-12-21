New Stars Discovered in Proximity to Supermassive Black Hole

Researchers at the University of Cologne’s Institute of Astrophysics have recently discovered young stars in close proximity to the supermassive black hole known as Sagittarius A* (Sgr A*). This finding challenges previous theories about star formation around black holes.

The prevailing belief among astronomers was that the extreme gravitational and electromagnetic forces near a supermassive black hole would disrupt the formation of stars in its vicinity. However, recent observations have suggested otherwise. The team led by Florian Peißker identified a young stellar object called X3a, and they believe it may have formed in a gaseous envelope in the outer ring of the accretion disk surrounding Sgr A*.

According to Peißker, there is a region a few light years away from the black hole that fulfills the conditions for star formation. This area, a ring of gas and dust shielded against destructive radiation, is sufficiently cold to allow for the collapse of gas clouds into protostars. These findings indicate that star formation might be occurring much closer to supermassive black holes than previously thought.

In addition to the accretion disk, researchers have proposed alternative explanations for the presence of stars near Sgr A*. One theory suggests that tidal disruption events (TDEs), such as a star falling towards a black hole, can introduce gravitational instabilities that create the right conditions for star formation. Another idea is that stars form in a disk resulting from the disruption of a molecular cloud or migrate from distant clusters.

Astrophysicist Rosalba Perna from Stony Brook University in New York explains that the stage of evolution of a black hole plays a role in star formation. When a black hole is active, during its early phases when the galaxy is chaotic, its accretion disk accumulates high densities of matter and can serve as fertile ground for star formation. However, as galaxies settle down over time, star formation around black holes likely slows down.

As astronomers continue to observe and study supermassive black holes, their interactions with their surroundings and their influence on the evolution of galaxies are becoming better understood. This discovery of young stars near Sgr A* raises new questions about how star formation can occur in the challenging environment surrounding black holes.