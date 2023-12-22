Study Reveals How Microbes in Fruit Flies Impact Reproduction

A recent study conducted by researchers from Japan and the US highlights the significant role that microbes in fruit flies play in enhancing their reproduction. While the common focus on microbiomes revolves around the beneficial microorganisms in the gut, this research emphasizes the impact of microbes in the fruit fly microbiome on the control of germline stem cells and subsequent egg maturation in female fruit flies.

The study, published in Communications Biology, sheds light on the molecular mechanisms that enable microbes to influence the maturation of germline cells responsible for egg and sperm production. Lead author Ritsuko Suyama describes how microbes may modify hormone levels and pathways, ultimately promoting host fertility in situations of poor nutrition.

The research team investigated the effects of microbes on oogenesis in fruit flies, specifically Drosophila melanogaster. Through genetic analysis, they discovered that microbes enhance reproductive function by accelerating the division of ovarian cells, suppressing programmed cell death, and increasing the production of germline stem cells. These processes ultimately lead to an increased number of mature eggs in females.

The activation of hormonal pathways for ecdysone and juvenile hormones in germline stem cells was found to control the microbes’ enhancement of reproductive function. Ecdysone, a steroid hormone regulating insect moulting, plays a crucial role in the microbe-induced increase of germline stem cells and egg maturation. On the other hand, the juvenile hormone pathway is involved solely in germline stem cell proliferation.

The findings of this study not only contribute to our understanding of host-microbe interactions, but they also present new possibilities for improving reproductive health. The knowledge gained from this research may pave the way for new treatments involving probiotics and provide insights into how microbes can enhance their host’s reproductive processes. Such advancements could offer promising avenues for fertility improvement and infertility treatment.

Burimi: Universiteti Osaka