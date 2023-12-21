Ancient Galactic Disk Reveals Seismic Ripples and Insights into Star Formation

Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery about an ancient galaxy, shedding light on its formation and offering insights into the origins of our own Milky Way. BRI 1335-0417, the oldest known spiral galaxy in the universe at over 12 billion years old, has provided crucial information about how gas moves within and fuels star formation in galaxies.

Using the advanced ALMA telescope, researchers examined BRI 1335-0417 in unprecedented detail. They were particularly interested in studying the movement of gas within the galaxy, as gas plays a vital role in the formation of stars. The team not only captured the gas’s motion around the galaxy but also observed the formation of a seismic wave—a first for this type of early galaxy. The findings, published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, reveal the dynamic growth of a young galaxy.

The galaxy’s disk, comprised of rotating stars, gas, and dust, exhibits a motion similar to ripples spreading on a pond after a stone is thrown. This oscillating motion is believed to be driven by an external source, such as new gas streaming into the galaxy or interactions with smaller neighboring galaxies. Both scenarios would provide the galaxy with fresh fuel for star formation. The researchers also identified a bar-like structure within the disk, which can disrupt gas and transport it toward the galaxy’s center. This is the most distant known example of such a structure.

BRI 1335-0417 is located so far away that its light takes a significant amount of time to reach Earth. As a result, the images captured by telescopes offer a glimpse into the galaxy’s early days, when the universe was much younger. Despite having a similar mass to our Milky Way, BRI 1335-0417 forms stars at a rate hundreds of times faster. Understanding how gas is supplied at such a rapid pace is a critical aspect of studying early galaxies.

While direct observation of the galaxy’s evolution is impossible, computer simulations will help scientists reconstruct its story. By combining observations and simulations, researchers hope to unravel the mysteries surrounding the formation of spiral structures in the early universe. This new discovery opens doors for further exploration and deepens our understanding of the dynamic processes that shape galaxies.