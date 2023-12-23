Scientists Confirm Antarctic Ice Sheet Collapse in Warm Periods

In a groundbreaking study published in the journal Science, scientists have confirmed that the West Antarctic Ice Sheet (WAIS) has collapsed on two separate occasions in the past. The first collapse occurred in the mid-Pliocene, approximately 3-3.5 million years ago, which was already known to researchers. However, the study also revealed that the WAIS collapsed again during a period known as the Last Interglacial, which occurred from 129,000 to 116,000 years ago.

During the Last Interglacial, the Earth experienced a warm spell that led to a temperature increase of 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels. This is a significant finding, as human activity has currently raised global temperatures by 1.2 degrees Celsius since the late 1700s, primarily due to the burning of fossil fuels.

Previous studies had suggested the collapse of the WAIS in the past, but the evidence was not conclusive due to limitations in genetic and geological data resolution. This new study, however, provides empirical evidence supporting the notion that the WAIS collapsed during periods of similar global mean temperatures to today.

The implications of this research are significant, as it suggests that the WAIS is nearing a tipping point. If global temperatures continue to rise as a result of human-induced climate change, the collapse of the WAIS could be imminent. Such an event would have catastrophic consequences, leading to a substantial rise in sea levels and threatening coastal cities and ecosystems worldwide.

These findings underscore the urgent need for immediate action to mitigate climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The future of the WAIS and the stability of our planet’s climate are at stake. Scientists hope that this research will serve as a wake-up call to governments, policymakers, and individuals to prioritize climate action and work towards a sustainable future.