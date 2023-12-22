New Discovery Reveals Dire Consequences of Antarctic Ice Sheet Collapse

A groundbreaking study recently published in Science has used the genetic analysis of octopuses living in Antarctica to shed light on the retreat of the continent’s ice sheets in the distant past. By studying the mating patterns of these sea creatures, scientists have concluded that there was an ice-free corridor approximately 125,000 years ago, during a period when global temperatures were similar to today.

The findings of this research are alarming, as they suggest that the West Antarctic Ice Sheet (WAIS) is much closer to collapse than previously thought. If human-caused warming cannot be limited to the Paris Agreement’s target of 1.5 degrees Celsius, the WAIS could potentially contribute to a long-term sea level rise of 3.3-5 meters. This would have devastating consequences for coastal areas around the world.

Lead author Sally Lau, an evolutionary biologist at James Cook University, explained that her team used DNA and biology as proxies to understand past changes in Antarctica. The Turquet’s octopus was chosen for this study due to its widespread distribution around the continent and the existing scientific knowledge about its lifespan and emergence. By analyzing the DNA of 96 octopus samples collected over 33 years, the researchers discovered evidence of ancient seaways that connected different parts of Antarctica.

The genetic history revealed that the WAIS collapsed at two distinct points in time, approximately 3-3.5 million years ago and during the Last Interglacial period 129,000 to 116,000 years ago. The latter period is especially significant, as it corresponds to the last time global temperatures were around 1.5 degrees warmer than pre-industrial levels, which is the target set by the Paris Agreement. This indicates that the tipping point for future WAIS collapse may be much closer than anticipated.

The potential sea level rise of 3.3 meters would have catastrophic consequences for coastal regions worldwide. The study’s findings emphasize the urgent need to take action against climate change. Though there are still unanswered questions regarding the causes and timeline of past ice sheet collapses, the researchers contend that these uncertainties should not hinder efforts to mitigate climate change. The evidence from octopus DNA serves as a stark reminder of the fragile state of our planet and the dire consequences of inaction.