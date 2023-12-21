Scientists Use Octopus DNA to Uncover Antarctic Ice Sheet Collapse

Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery about the collapse of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet (WAIS) by studying the DNA of octopuses in the region. The new analysis, published in Science, reveals that around 125,000 years ago, geographically-isolated populations of octopuses mated freely, indicating the existence of an ice-free corridor during a period of global warming similar to today’s temperatures.

The findings have significant implications for our understanding of the vulnerability of the WAIS. If human-caused warming exceeds the 1.5 degrees Celsius target set by the Paris Agreement, the ice sheet could be at risk of collapse, resulting in a long-term sea level rise of 3.3-5 meters. Lead author Sally Lau, an evolutionary biologist, explains that studying the DNA of marine invertebrates can serve as a proxy for understanding past changes in Antarctica.

The researchers focused on Turquet’s octopus, which is found throughout the continent. By analyzing DNA samples collected over 33 years and stored in museums, they discovered evidence of seaways that connected different seas in West Antarctica. They also found genetic mixing that indicated two separate collapses of the WAIS: one around 3-3.5 million years ago and another during the Last Interglacial period about 125,000 years ago.

This new evidence suggests that the tipping point for future collapse of the WAIS is closer than previously thought. A collapse of the ice sheet would lead to a dramatic rise in sea levels, submerging coastal areas worldwide. However, there are still some unanswered questions about the collapse, such as the role of rising temperatures versus other variables like changing ocean currents and interactions between ice and the solid Earth.

Despite the uncertainties, this study emphasizes the urgency of taking action against climate change. The researchers conclude that this latest evidence from octopus DNA adds to the mounting evidence of the vulnerability of the Antarctic ice sheets. With the threat of significant sea level rise, it is crucial that we address climate change and its impact on our planet.