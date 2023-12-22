Dëshmitë e balenave të lashta në Australi sfidojnë teoritë mbizotëruese mbi evolucionin

A recent study conducted by palaeontologists at the Museums Victoria Research Institute has revealed new insights into the evolution of baleen whales, overturning long-standing beliefs about these majestic creatures. The research focused on an ancient whale fossil, originally discovered in 1921 along the Murray River in South Australia. Until now, it was believed that the fossil was around three million years old, but the research team’s findings suggest that the fossil is actually much older – around 19 million years.

Dr. James Rule and Dr. Erich Fitzgerald, the lead researchers on the project, argue that this discovery challenges established theories about whale evolution in Australia and the Southern Hemisphere as a whole. The prevailing belief that baleen whales evolved into their enormous size around three million years ago following the Ice Age, primarily in the Northern Hemisphere, has been debunked. Instead, the research team proposes that the evolution of these giant whales occurred much earlier in the South, influenced by factors such as the freezing of Antarctica, changing ocean currents, and an increase in plankton.

Dr. Rule emphasizes the significance of this study, stating that it is “part of a much larger story” about the global picture of whale evolution. By including a handful of fossils from the Southern Hemisphere, the researchers have challenged and refuted long-held assumptions. This groundbreaking research not only reshapes our understanding of whale evolution but also provides valuable insights into the impact of past environmental changes on present-day marine animals.

These findings are only the beginning, as the Museums Victoria Research Institute has plans to continue investigating the evolution of other marine creatures, such as seals and turtles, in Australia. CEO of Museums Victoria, Lynley Crosswell, describes this discovery as “groundbreaking” and emphasizes the institute’s commitment to contributing new knowledge and leading in the field of whale evolution research.

The study highlights the importance of understanding an animal’s evolutionary context to gain accurate insights into their current lives and behavior, particularly in the face of global climatic changes. As research continues to unfold, we can expect further revelations that will deepen our understanding of the rich evolutionary history of marine life in Australia and beyond.