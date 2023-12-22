Ancient Land Snail Fossil Unearthed in Romania Sheds Light on Extinct Genus

A remarkable discovery has been made in the Hațeg Basin, Romania, with the identification of a new species of extinct land snail. The complete specimen, found in the Densuș-Ciula Formation, belongs to the genus Ferussina. The newly-described species, named Ferussina petofiana, provides valuable insights into the Paleogene period in Europe.

Prior to this finding, Ferussina was known to have existed only in Paleogene deposits in Western Europe. Therefore, the discovery of Ferussina petofiana in Romania represents a significant range extension for the genus. It is also remarkable because it is the oldest and easternmost representative of its genus to date.

The shell of Ferussina petofiana measured 10.8 mm in diameter and 4.4 mm in height. The paleontologists involved in the study described the shell as depressed with a flat base, domed dorsal surface, and rounded or slightly shouldered body whorl. The last ca. quarter whorl turns upright and elevates higher than the apex.

The significance of this discovery goes beyond the understanding of Ferussina’s distribution. The presence of Ferussina petofiana in the Maastrichtian age layers of the Late Cretaceous suggests a minimum chronostratigraphic range extension of about 23 million years for this genus. Furthermore, its occurrence in Romania indicates an important eastward geographic range extension compared to its known distribution in parts of Western Europe.

This finding also provides valuable insights into the Cretaceous-Paleogene boundary and the mass extinction event that took place during that period. The extended chronostratigraphic range of the genus Ferussina and its parent subfamily, Ferussininae, offers researchers the opportunity to study the impact of this devastating event on land snail populations.

The study, published in Acta Zoologica Academiae Scientiarum Hungaricae, highlights the importance of this ancient land snail fossil in expanding our knowledge of Paleogene fauna and the evolutionary history of land snails.