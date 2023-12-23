SpaceX Sets New Record with Rocket Reuse for Starlink Satellite Deployment

In a groundbreaking achievement, SpaceX is about to shatter its own rocket-reuse record. Tonight, a Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch 23 of SpaceX’s Starlink internet satellites from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. This marks the 19th liftoff for this specific Falcon 9 first stage, establishing a new reusability milestone for the company.

To witness this monumental event, viewers can tune in to SpaceX’s account on X (formerly known as Twitter). The live coverage will commence approximately five minutes prior to the launch window, which opens at 11:00 p.m. EST (0400 GMT on Dec. 23).

Assuming all goes according to plan, the Falcon 9’s first stage will make a triumphant return to Earth tonight, marking its 19th successful landing. The drone ship Just Read the Instructions, stationed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida, will be the vessel where the first stage touches down approximately 8.5 minutes after liftoff.

Meanwhile, the Falcon 9’s upper stage will continue its mission, carrying the 23 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit (LEO). Roughly 65.5 minutes after liftoff, the spacecraft will be deployed in their designated positions.

Rocket reusability is a vital aspect of SpaceX’s ambitious vision, driven by the company’s founder and CEO, Elon Musk, to facilitate the colonization of Mars and achieve other extraordinary exploration feats. By reducing the cost of spaceflight and increasing its cadence, Musk aims to revolutionize the possibilities of human space travel.

It is noteworthy that this record-breaking accomplishment outshines SpaceX’s previous mark of 18 flights for a Falcon 9 booster, which was only established a month ago. With over 90 orbital missions already under its belt in 2023, SpaceX continues to make significant strides in developing its Starlink broadband megaconstellation, which currently operates nearly 5,200 satellites.