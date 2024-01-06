The Science Behind Moon Halos: Ice Crystals and Atmospheric Optics

A Glowing Ring: Have you ever noticed a luminous ring around the full moon? Contrary to what you might think, it’s not a sign that you need new glasses. This captivating phenomenon is caused by ice crystals high up in the atmosphere.

Ice Crystals in the Atmosphere: Ice crystals accumulate in cirrus clouds, which are composed of pure ice and are located in the stratosphere, about 31 miles (50 kilometers) above the Earth’s surface. These clouds can be thin and often go unnoticed.

The Hexagonal Shape: The ice crystals responsible for creating moon halos have a hexagonal, column-shaped structure. These hexagonal shapes cause light to refract, or bend, in a specific way. When light enters one side of the hexagon, it is refracted, and the process repeats as the light exits the other side of the crystal.

A 22-Degree Halo: The bending of light by the hexagonal ice crystals results in a 22-degree angle of deflection. This means that the light detours through the crystals and ends up 22 degrees away from its original path, forming a glowing ring around the moon. This halo is always the same size, regardless of location or weather conditions.

More Than Just a Halo: Moon halos can occasionally be accompanied by a larger halo known as a 46-degree halo. This happens when the light travels from the moon to one of the flat ends of the hexagonal crystal, causing an even greater bending of light and a larger halo.

Weather and Folklore: In folklore, moon halos are often associated with impending bad weather. This belief aligns with the formation of cirrus clouds, which can be produced by cumulonimbus clouds, indicating the approach of storm systems.

Beyond Earth: Moon halos are not exclusive to our planet. They can also occur around the sun, although they are harder to spot due to the sun’s brightness. Furthermore, halos have been observed on other celestial bodies such as Mars, where ice crystals can form in clouds made of carbon dioxide.

Related Phenomena: Moon halos are part of a family of related atmospheric phenomena. Sun dogs, which are concentrated patches of sunlight on either side of the sun caused by plate-shaped ice crystals, and the corona, a smaller rainbow-colored ring around the moon or sun resulting from water droplets in the atmosphere, are also part of this captivating display.

FAQ

What causes a moon halo?

Moon halos are caused by ice crystals in cirrus clouds refracting and bending light from the moon.

How big is a moon halo?

A moon halo is approximately 22 degrees wide.

Why are moon halos associated with bad weather?

Moon halos can indicate the presence of cirrus clouds, which can form before storm systems, leading to the association with bad weather in folklore.

Can moon halos occur on other celestial bodies?

Yes, moon halos have been observed on other planets and moons, including Mars.

Sources:

1. [National Geographic: “Halos”](https://www.nationalgeographic.org/encyclopedia/halos/)

2. [Live Science: “Visualizing the Magic: How the Halo Forms”](https://www.livescience.com/14829-moon-halo-hexagon-clouds.html)

3. [EarthSky: “Moon halo!”](https://earthsky.org/space/moon-halo/)