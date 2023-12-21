Rare Supernova Discovered in Ancient Universe with Help from Webb Space Telescope

Scientists using the Webb Space Telescope have made an unexpected discovery: a supernova in the ancient universe, magnified by a gravitational lensed galaxy. This is the second lensed supernova identified in the galaxy MRG-M0138 and has been named “Encore.” The first supernova, known as “Requiem,” was observed in 2016 and is expected to reappear in 2037. However, recent research suggests it may reappear even sooner, around 2035.

Gravitational lenses are areas in space where the gravitational force of an object bends light, making distant light sources appear larger and brighter to observers like the Webb Space Telescope. This enables scientists to observe faint and ancient light sources that would otherwise be difficult to detect. Using this technique, the Hubble Space Telescope previously captured images of Earendel, the oldest known star, and Webb has also utilized gravitational lenses to discover hundreds of new galaxies.

Both Requiem and Encore belong to a type of supernova known as Type 1a, or “standard candles.” These supernovae have known absolute magnitudes, allowing astronomers to accurately calculate their distance. This information is crucial for scientists studying the size and expansion rate of the universe, which is still a topic of debate amongst astrophysicists. By observing these distant standard candles, scientists hope to gain a better understanding of the Hubble Constant and contribute to resolving the Hubble Tension.

The discovery of the Encore supernova in the ancient universe not only provides insights into the distant past but also offers an opportunity for scientists to recalibrate their measurements and calculations. As Requiem is expected to reappear in the next decade, astronomers are eagerly preparing to gather new data and refine their understanding of the universe’s expansion. The Webb Space Telescope continues to unlock the mysteries of the cosmos, reinforcing its status as a valuable tool for astronomical research.