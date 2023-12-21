New Insight: Multiple Supernovae Discovered in Distant Galaxy with Gravitational Lens

In a surprising new discovery, astronomers have found not just one, but two supernovae in the same galaxy through the use of gravitational lenses. Gravitational lenses, created by massive objects like galaxies or galaxy clusters, bend and magnify light from objects behind them. This phenomenon not only allows us to observe objects that are beyond the reach of our telescopes, but it also creates multiple images of the same object, arriving at different times.

The Hubble Space Telescope first spotted a supernova in a galaxy called MRG-M0138, using a gravitational lens known as MACS J0138.0-2155. Astronomers were able to capture images of the supernova, named Requiem, which is located 10 billion light years away and classified as a Type 1a supernova. Type 1a supernovae serve as standard candles, providing a known luminosity that aids in distance measurements.

However, due to its late discovery in 2019, there was not enough data to accurately measure the Hubble constant. This constant, which measures the rate of expansion of the universe, is crucial in our understanding of the universe’s evolution.

Now, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has captured images of another supernova in the same galaxy. Dubbed Encore, this second supernova presents a unique opportunity to measure the Hubble constant more accurately than ever before. By analyzing the images of both supernovae, astronomers can compare the arrival times of their light and calculate the Hubble constant.

The discovery of two supernovae in the same galaxy is a rarity, particularly when combined with the use of gravitational lensing. This finding not only expands our understanding of the universe’s expansion but also provides valuable insights into the nature of these rare cosmic events.

Further study of the multiply-imaged supernovae will enable scientists to delve deeper into the mysteries of dark energy, the force that drives the accelerated expansion of the universe. The accurate measurement of the Hubble constant plays a vital role in this pursuit, contributing to our quest for a more comprehensive understanding of the universe.