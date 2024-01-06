New Search for Exotic Particles Expands Possibilities in Particle Physics

Summary: The CMS experiment at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) has conducted a search for exotic long-lived particles, known as “dark photons,” using data from Run 3. Dark photons are hypothetical particles that have a longer-than-average lifetime and are not part of the Standard Model of particle physics. By analyzing the decay of Higgs bosons into displaced muons in the detector, the CMS experiment has defined more constrained limits on the parameters of dark photon production. The higher luminosity of Run 3 and improvements in the trigger system have allowed for a more efficient search and increased the chances of discovering dark photons.

According to the Standard Model, which describes the fundamental particles and forces in the universe, many questions remain unanswered, leading scientists to search for phenomena beyond this model. The new results from CMS narrow down the parameter space where dark photons could exist, providing valuable insights for future research.

Dark photons, if they exist, would travel a measurable distance within the CMS detector before decaying into displaced muons. By analyzing the tracks of these muons, scientists can determine whether they originate from particles that have moved away from the collision point. The CMS trigger system, which selects interesting collision events in real-time, has been crucial in this search. Refinements to the trigger system, including the addition of a non-pointing muon algorithm, have enabled the CMS team to collect a higher volume of data with displaced muons.

This new search for exotic particles not only benefits from the higher luminosity of Run 3 but also from advancements in the trigger system. The CMS experiment will continue to analyze data throughout the remaining years of Run 3 operations, with the goal of further exploring physics beyond the Standard Model. These findings open up new possibilities and expand the understanding of particle physics beyond the current theoretical framework.

FAQ:

Q: What are dark photons?

A: Dark photons are exotic long-lived particles that have a longer-than-average lifetime and are not part of the Standard Model of particle physics.

Q: How does the CMS experiment search for dark photons?

A: The CMS experiment analyzes the decay of Higgs bosons into displaced muons in the detector. The tracks of these muons are examined to determine if they come from particles that have moved away from the collision point.

Q: What advancements have been made in the trigger system?

A: The CMS trigger system has been refined, including the addition of a non-pointing muon algorithm, allowing for a more efficient selection of collision events with displaced muons.

Q: What are the future plans for the CMS experiment?

A: The CMS experiment will continue to analyze data from Run 3, using powerful techniques to explore physics beyond the Standard Model and search for new particles.