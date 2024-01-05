ESA’s Proba-3 Mission to Revolutionize Space Telescopes

ESA’s revolutionary Proba-3 mission is set to launch this September aboard India’s PSLV rocket, marking a major milestone in the field of space exploration. This groundbreaking mission aims to demonstrate precision formation flying between two small satellites, creating an artificial eclipse and providing never-before-seen views of the Sun’s faint corona.

Proba-3 comprises two satellites – the Coronagraph spacecraft and the Occulter spacecraft. By maneuvering in close formation approximately 150 metres apart, the Occulter satellite will strategically cast its shadow onto the Coronagraph’s telescope, effectively blocking direct sunlight. This will enable researchers to capture detailed images of the elusive solar corona in visible, ultraviolet, and polarised light for extended periods.

ESA is hopeful that Proba-3’s unique perspective will shed light on the origins of coronal mass ejections (CMEs), which are eruptions of solar material that can jeopardize satellites and power grids on Earth. Furthermore, this mission will provide vital data on total solar irradiance, allowing scientists to track variations in the Sun’s energy output that may influence Earth’s climate.

Preparations for the Proba-3 mission have been meticulous. The miniature satellites have undergone final integration and were inspected by the project’s science working team. To gain important insights for the upcoming mission, members of the team are planning to conduct tests during April’s total solar eclipse over North America.

Following the launch, Proba-3 will embark on a series of intricate orbital maneuvers before commencing its solar observations. ESA anticipates that the data collected by Proba-3 will pave the way for the development of future generations of space telescopes, enabling astronomers to explore the mysteries of the universe at a deeper level.

