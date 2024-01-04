Earth Experiences Radio Blackouts After Powerful Solar Flare

Summary:

A recent solar storm generated by the Sun has caused radio blackouts on Earth, particularly in the Polar regions. The solar flare, which measured X5.0 in intensity, also sparked beautiful auroras in the affected areas. X-class solar flares are known to be the strongest and can pose risks to satellites, disrupt global communications, and even cause power grid failures. The Protons released by the solar flare are responsible for the radio blackouts, as they are funneled towards the poles and absorb shortwave radio waves.

The solar storm:

On December 31, an X5.0 solar flare was emitted by the Sun, marking the strongest solar flare in seven years. This flare originated from the same sunspot that produced another X2.8 flare on December 14. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported that the X-class solar flare caused radio blackouts and generated stunning auroras in the Polar regions. The impact of the solar storm is still being observed.

Radio blackouts and their effects:

X-class solar flares have the potential to disrupt global communications and damage satellites. In this case, the Protons released by the solar flare reached Earth and caused an ionizing effect in the Polar regions. This effect led to the absorption of shortwave radio waves, resulting in radio blackouts. Frequencies below 35 MHz are being attenuated, while frequencies below 10 MHz are completely blacked out. SpaceWeather notes that this event is considered one of the largest solar radio events ever recorded.

FAQ:

Q: How strong was the solar flare?

A: The solar flare measured X5.0 in intensity, making it one of the most powerful flares recorded.

Q: What are X-class solar flares?

A: X-class solar flares are the strongest in intensity and can cause radiation storms and disrupt satellite communications and power grids.

Q: What caused the radio blackouts?

A: The Protons released by the solar flare were funneled towards the Polar regions, where they caused an ionizing effect and absorbed shortwave radio waves.

Sources:

– The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)

– SpaceWeather