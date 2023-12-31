New Insights into High-Pressure Phenomena

Scientists at the University at Buffalo College of Arts and Sciences have made a groundbreaking discovery about the behavior of sodium under extreme pressure. Contrary to previous theories, the researchers found that sodium’s electrons remain bonded to atoms, causing it to become a transparent insulator. This finding provides valuable insights into the behavior of matter in celestial bodies.

The study used quantum chemical calculations to investigate the chemical bonding of sodium’s electrons under intense pressure. The researchers discovered that the electrons still belong to the surrounding atoms and are chemically bonded to each other, challenging the notion that they are squeezed out into the spaces between atoms.

The implications of this research go beyond understanding why sodium becomes an insulator. Studying how other elements and chemical compounds behave at high pressures can provide insights into larger questions about celestial bodies. For example, understanding the interior of a star, the generation of planets’ magnetic fields, and the evolution of stars and planets can be facilitated through this type of research.

This study also challenges established theories about how materials behave under high pressure. While it was once believed that all materials become metallic under pressure, the researchers confirm that certain materials, like sodium, can actually become insulators or semiconductors when squeezed. This contradicts the widely held assumption that materials always become conductors under high pressure.

To simulate high-pressure environments, which are difficult to replicate in the lab, the researchers used supercomputers to run calculations on sodium atoms. The findings revealed that electrons become trapped in the interstitial regions between atoms, known as an electride state. This causes sodium to transform from a shiny metal to a transparent insulator, as the trapped electrons allow light to pass through instead of absorbing and retransmitting it.

This research highlights the importance of understanding chemical bonding in explaining the emergence of the electride state. The high pressure causes electrons to occupy new orbitals within their respective atoms, and these orbitals overlap to form chemical bonds, resulting in localized charge concentrations.

While conducting experiments to replicate extreme conditions in celestial bodies is challenging, the use of calculations and high-tech lasers can help simulate these conditions. This study opens up new possibilities for further research into the behavior of matter under extreme pressure.

