Peregrine Mission One: Challenges and Exciting Discoveries

Astrobotic’s Peregrine Moon lander, part of the historic Peregrine Mission 1, is facing a propellant loss. The lander’s Attitude Control System thrusters are working overtime to maintain stability and prevent tumbling. This unexpected development puts the mission at risk of failure if the thrusters cannot sustain the lander’s Sun-pointing position. However, exciting progress has been made, including capturing the first image of space and assessing alternative mission profiles.

A Delicate Balance:

Peregrine Mission 1, the world’s first commercial lander to journey to the Moon, relies on its Attitude Control System thrusters to maintain stability. Unfortunately, the propellant loss has put additional strain on these thrusters, forcing them to operate beyond their intended lifespan. The primary concern is that without enough fuel, the lander will lose its ability to stay Sun-pointing during the critical 40-hour period.

In the Face of Adversity:

Despite the challenges, Astrobotic remains committed to salvaging the mission. The team is diligently assessing alternative mission profiles to navigate the propulsion system anomaly effectively. Meanwhile, Peregrine has managed to capture its first image of space, offering a visual confirmation of the damaged multi-layer insulation caused by the propellant issue.

A Historic Launch:

The Peregrine lander, launched on January 8, 2024, was not only a milestone for Astrobotic but also for the United Launch Alliance (ULA). The ULA’s Vulcan rocket, equipped with the powerful Centaur V upper stage, propelled Peregrine towards its lunar destination. The rocket’s engines, designed by Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin, ensured a successful lift-off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

A Dual Payload:

The launch vehicle also carried the Celestis Memorial Spaceflights Voyager mission alongside Peregrine. This deep space mission holds flight capsules containing cremated remains, human genome DNA samples, and messages from individuals worldwide. It is a poignant reminder of our collective curiosity and desire to explore beyond our earthly bounds.

