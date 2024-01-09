Strange Lights in the Sky: A Father and Son Encounter

A routine drive home from hockey practice turned into a breathtaking experience for Kyle Hemphill and his seven-year-old son Keenan in Woodstock. As they were cruising down the road, a sudden flash of light illuminated the sky. Hemphill described it as a mesmerizing mix of blues and greens. Was it a shooting star, surely not, as the brightness was far too intense for something so ordinary.

The pair turned to the internet to unravel the mystery behind their celestial encounter. Enter Chris Curwin, an amateur astronomer from Saint John, who shed some light on the phenomenon. He explained that the bright streak across the sky was likely a meteor, rather than space debris. Curwin revealed that it might have been remnants from the Quadrantid meteor shower, which had just concluded.

But what exactly is a meteor? According to Curwin, a meteor is what we witness as a bright streak of light when a meteoroid (a fragment of an asteroid) enters Earth’s atmosphere. If the rock actually lands on Earth, it is then dubbed a meteorite.

The burning question is, did this specific meteor land? Curwin likened the situation to a treasure hunt, stating that more sightings can help scientists trace the path and possibly pinpoint where a meteor landed, if it did at all. Sightings of the meteor were reported as far south as Maine and Massachusetts, leaving scientists eager to gather more information.

Interestingly, the ever-growing presence of security cameras played a key role in capturing the meteor’s appearance. In Fredericton, the best footage was obtained from a security camera. Curwin noted that more and more people are using cameras for security purposes, inadvertently aiding in the documentation of rare events like this meteor sighting.

Despite the convenience of security cameras, Curwin emphasized the joy and importance of looking up at the night sky, urging everyone to embrace the old-fashioned way of stargazing.

FAQ

Q: What did Kyle Hemphill and his son witness in the sky?



A: Kyle Hemphill and his son saw a mesmerizing flash of light that lit up the sky in shades of blue and green. It was later identified as a meteor.

Q: What is the difference between a meteor, a meteoroid, and a meteorite?



A: A meteor is the bright streak of light caused by a meteoroid entering Earth’s atmosphere. A meteoroid is a fragment of an asteroid. If a meteoroid actually lands on Earth, it becomes a meteorite.

Q: Did the meteor land on Earth?



A: The exact landing location of the meteor is unknown. More sightings and reports could help scientists track its path and determine if it landed.

Q: Why are security cameras increasingly capturing celestial events like meteors?



A: More people are using security cameras for surveillance purposes, which inadvertently increases the likelihood of capturing rare events like meteor sightings.

Q: What did Chris Lukings capture on his security camera?



A: Chris Lukings, a resident of Fredericton, captured footage of the meteor on his home security camera. He plans to adjust the camera’s positioning to capture more of the night sky.