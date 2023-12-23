Scientists Discover Potential for PAH Formation in Cold Space Regions

Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery regarding the formation of organic compounds called polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) in space. Previously believed to only form in hot regions around stars, new findings suggest that PAHs can also be created in cold areas of space. This discovery has significant implications for understanding the origins of planet formation and the potential for life in frigid conditions.

PAHs are complex organic compounds composed of ring-shaped structures that contain a substantial amount of carbon. These compounds are abundant in the universe and can even be found on Earth, often as remnants of incomplete organic combustion. In space, PAHs are naturally present in nebulas, protoplanetary disks, the interstellar medium, and meteorites.

Researchers from the Western Australian Organic & Isotope Geochemistry Centre conducted experiments to produce PAHs by burning plants. They compared these lab-generated molecules with fragments from the asteroid Ryugu, collected by the Japanese spacecraft Hayabusa2, and with samples found in the Murchinson meteorite. Surprisingly, the analysis revealed distinct characteristics of PAHs from Ryugu and Murchison, suggesting that smaller PAHs likely formed in cold outer space, while larger ones may have originated in warmer environments near stars or within celestial bodies.

The implications of this discovery extend beyond the realm of astrophysics. PAHs are known to be key building blocks of life due to their carbon content. Therefore, the possibility of PAH formation in cold temperatures raises the intriguing possibility that life could potentially thrive in frigid conditions.

Ryugu, classified as a C-type asteroid, is rich in carbon and water, making it a critical source of information about the formation of our solar system. These types of asteroids function as time capsules, providing valuable clues about the early stages of planetary development.

The finding that PAHs can be formed in cold regions of space expands our understanding of the universe’s ability to support the formation of organic compounds and potentially nurture life. As scientists continue to analyze the samples brought back from Ryugu, further insights into the processes that drive planet formation and the development of life may be revealed.