Japan’s Moon-Lander Achieves Precise Landing Despite Challenges

Japan’s space agency, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), recently confirmed the successful landing of its moon-lander on January 19th. This achievement comes after facing some unexpected hurdles during the mission.

The moon-lander, known as the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), had initially encountered an issue with its solar panels, causing a delay in confirming the landing precision. However, JAXA officials were able to determine that SLIM had performed a controlled descent, as none of its other components were damaged.

Unfortunately, it was later revealed that one of the lander’s main engines had failed during the descent. Despite this setback, SLIM was able to touch down near the Shioli crater, making Japan the fifth country to successfully soft-land a robotic instrument on the moon. This accomplishment comes a few months after India’s Chandrayaan 3 mission succeeded in August 2023.

SLIM’s primary mission was to land within a small 100 m by 100 m patch on the moon, which earned it the nickname “moon sniper.” This precise landing required SLIM to use maps of the lunar surface acquired by the Chandrayaan 2 orbiter. These maps were overlaid with images captured by SLIM’s navigation camera to avoid obstacles during descent.

Although SLIM drifted slightly off course due to the engine failure, it was still within 10 m of its designated landing spot until it reached 50 m above the surface. Ultimately, SLIM successfully achieved its goal of a pinpoint landing within an accuracy of 100 m.

The investigation into what caused the engine failure is ongoing. JAXA is also examining if the failure is related to the solar panels’ inability to generate power. Despite the challenges faced, this mission demonstrates a significant step forward in Japan’s space exploration efforts and sets the stage for future collaborations with other space agencies, such as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

ISRO’s Chandrayaan 3 mission, which utilized images captured by the Chandrayaan 2 orbiter as well, had also achieved a successful soft-landing on the moon’s south pole. The collaboration between JAXA and ISRO in upcoming missions, such as the Lunar Polar Exploration (LUPEX), will further enhance our understanding of the moon and its unique characteristics, including the presence of water ice in the south pole’s permanently shadowed parts.

Key Terms:

1. Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) – Japan’s space agency responsible for developing and operating Japan’s aerospace systems.

2. Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) – The moon lander developed by JAXA for exploring and studying the moon’s surface.

3. Lunar Polar Exploration (LUPEX) – An upcoming mission that aims to explore the moon’s polar regions and further our understanding of its unique characteristics.

4. Chandrayaan 2 – India’s second lunar exploration mission consisting of an orbiter, lander, and rover designed to study the moon’s surface and atmosphere.

5. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) – The space agency of the Indian government responsible for India’s space program.

FAQ

Q: When did Japan’s moon lander successfully touch down?

A: Japan’s moon lander, known as SLIM, successfully landed on January 19th.

Q: What issues did SLIM face during its mission?

A: SLIM initially had an issue with its solar panels, causing a delay in confirming the landing precision. Additionally, one of the lander’s main engines failed during the descent.

Q: Where did SLIM land?

A: SLIM touched down near the Shioli crater.

Q: How did SLIM achieve a precise landing on the moon?

A: SLIM used maps of the lunar surface acquired by the Chandrayaan 2 orbiter, which were overlaid with images captured by SLIM’s navigation camera to avoid obstacles during descent.

Q: Did SLIM meet its landing target?

A: SLIM drifted slightly off course due to the engine failure, but it was still within 10 m of its designated landing spot until it reached 50 m above the surface. Despite this, SLIM achieved a pinpoint landing within an accuracy of 100 m.

Q: What mission succeeded in landing on the moon before SLIM?

A: India’s Chandrayaan 3 mission succeeded in landing on the moon’s south pole in August 2023.

Q: What is the ongoing investigation related to SLIM’s engine failure?

A: JAXA is currently investigating the cause of the engine failure and examining if it is related to the solar panels’ inability to generate power.

Q: What future collaboration is expected between JAXA and ISRO?

A: JAXA and ISRO are expected to collaborate on upcoming missions, such as LUPEX, to further enhance our understanding of the moon’s unique characteristics.

