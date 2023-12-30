India’s Successful Soft-Landing on the Moon and the Unexpected Achievements of Chandrayaan-3

Summary: India’s space agency, ISRO, has made history by becoming the fourth nation to soft-land a spacecraft on the moon. This remarkable achievement showcases India’s capability and determination in space exploration. The Chandrayaan-3 mission, which successfully landed near the unexplored lunar south pole, has exceeded expectations and provided valuable data for future missions.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission was a textbook success from start to finish. The flawless launch on July 14 and the 19-minute autonomous landing sequence on August 23 demonstrated ISRO’s expertise and precision in executing complex space missions. The post-landing address by the ISRO chief, marked by the iconic quote “India, we are on the Moon,” filled Indians with immense pride.

The mission also made its mark in cyberspace, with the Chandrayaan-3 live stream becoming the most-viewed event on YouTube. This widespread public interest reflects the growing enthusiasm for space exploration in India.

One of the notable achievements of the Chandrayaan-3 mission was the successful vertical landing of the spacecraft, described by ISRO as a “feather-like soft-landing.” Additionally, the Vikram lander performed a successful hop test, where it fired its engines and moved a few centimeters from its original position. This maneuver provided valuable data on engine firings on the lunar surface.

While the lander and rover did not show signs of waking up after their planned 14-day mission life, the Propulsion Module, which carried Chandrayaan-3 from Earth orbit to lunar orbit, continued to surprise. Despite not being a full-fledged orbiter, the Propulsion Module successfully maneuvered out of the moon’s sphere of influence and reached a safe orbit high above Earth. This unexpected achievement demonstrates ISRO’s meticulous planning and spacecraft mission operations.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission has exceeded expectations and provided valuable insights for future missions. With each successful mission, India’s space agency continues to push the boundaries of space exploration and inspire a new generation of scientists and dreamers.

