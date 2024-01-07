New Image from Hubble Space Telescope Reveals Overlapping Galaxies

The latest image captured by the Hubble Space Telescope showcases a mesmerizing swirl of galaxies overlapping one another. While it may initially seem that the galaxies are clustered together, a closer look reveals a different story.

The largest galaxy in the image, NGC 1356, takes center stage on the right. This great barred spiral galaxy, also known as the Great Barred Spiral Galaxy, is reminiscent of our own Milky Way. Its defining feature is a luminous bar located at the center of the galaxy, which is teeming with stars. Flanking NGC 1356 are two smaller spiral galaxies, LEDA 467699 and LEDA 95415. On the left side of the image, we find IC 1947.

Contrary to appearances, the two LEDA galaxies are not actually in close proximity to NGC 1356. Despite their overlapping appearances, they are actually millions of light-years apart. The angle from which we view them creates the illusion of their nearness. Although they share the same patch of sky when observed from Earth, their distances from us vary immensely.

In contrast, the seemingly isolated IC 1947 is much nearer to the large galaxy NGC 1356. With less than 400,000 light-years between them, they can be considered neighbors in this cosmic neighborhood.

The Hubble Space Telescope has previously captured similar images of apparently overlapping galaxies that are actually located at different distances from Earth. Differentiating between these images and those where galaxies are truly interacting can sometimes be challenging. One way to distinguish interacting galaxies is through the gravitational forces that distort their structures as they draw closer to one another.

This captivating image serves as a reminder of the diverse and intricate nature of our universe. It unveils a breathtaking dance of galaxies, each with its own story and place within the cosmos.

FAQ

Q: How far apart are the LEDA galaxies from NGC 1356?



A: Despite their overlapping appearance, the LEDA galaxies are actually millions of light-years apart from NGC 1356.

Q: How close is IC 1947 to NGC 1356?



A: IC 1947 is relatively close to NGC 1356, with a distance of less than 400,000 light-years between them.

Q: How can we differentiate between galaxies that are overlapping and those that are interacting?



A: One way to distinguish between overlapping galaxies and interacting galaxies is by observing the gravitational forces that cause distortions in the structures of the interacting galaxies as they come closer to each other.

Q: What is the significance of the bar in NGC 1356?



A: The bright bar at the center of NGC 1356 is rich with stars and is a distinct feature of this barred spiral galaxy.