Title: Expedition 70 Crew Wraps Up a Productive Week in Space

Summary:

The Expedition 70 crew aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has completed a busy week of maintenance activities and scientific research. They conducted various tasks, including investigating the efficiency of an antimicrobial coating in space, inspecting and changing out emergency masks, collecting data for acoustic monitoring sessions, and configuring the Microgravity Science Glovebox for fiber optics investigation. The crew also stowed spacesuit hardware, charged the VR Mental Care battery, and participated in VR for Exercise sessions to mitigate muscle and bone loss. The Roscosmos trio carried out ongoing tasks, such as replacing hardware in the Zvezda service module and conducting an experiment to study Earth’s nighttime atmosphere. Despite their busy schedule, the crew found time to celebrate Christmas Eve together inside the ISS.

New Title: Expedition 70 Completes a Successful Week of Research and Maintenance on the ISS

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. What tasks did the Expedition 70 crew complete this week?

The crew conducted a range of activities including researching the efficiency of an antimicrobial coating, inspecting emergency masks, collecting acoustic monitoring data, and investigating fiber optics using the Microgravity Science Glovebox.

2. What maintenance tasks were accomplished by the crew?

The crew stowed spacesuit hardware, charged the VR Mental Care battery, and replaced hardware in the Zvezda service module. They also conducted an experiment to study Earth’s nighttime atmosphere.

3. How did the crew celebrate Christmas Eve?

The crew members gathered inside the ISS’s Unity module for Christmas Eve festivities.

4. How does virtual reality exercise benefit astronauts?

Virtual reality exercise helps mitigate bone and muscle loss caused by low-Earth orbit conditions. It also increases motivation for daily exercise and boosts morale.

5. What were the ongoing tasks performed by the Roscosmos trio?

The trio carried out tasks such as replacing hardware in the Zvezda service module and studying the glow of Earth’s nighttime atmosphere in near-ultraviolet.