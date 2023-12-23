Dwarf Galaxies: A Haven for Star Formation

A recent study by astronomers from the University of Michigan has uncovered new insights into star formation in dwarf galaxies. Contrary to previous assumptions, these smaller galaxies actually have larger regions of star factories with higher rates of star formation compared to their larger counterparts.

The researchers discovered that dwarf galaxies experience a delay of about 10 million years before they expel the gas congesting their space. This delay allows star-forming regions in these galaxies to retain their gas and dust for longer periods, leading to the formation and development of more stars.

According to Michelle Jecmen, study first author and an undergraduate researcher, the delay in gas expulsion is linked to the low metallicity of these galaxies. At low metallicity, there is a delay of strong superwinds, resulting in higher rates of star formation.

The study also sheds light on the Hubble tuning fork, a classification system for galaxies based on astronomer Edwin Hubble’s work. Dwarf galaxies, located at the end of the tuning fork, have trouble stopping their star formation due to the inability to blow away their gas.

This delayed period of quiet in dwarf galaxies offers astronomers unique opportunities to study scenarios similar to the cosmic dawn, a period just after the Big Bang. Ultraviolet radiation, which ionizes hydrogen, plays a crucial role in understanding the formation of the universe and is also observed in these low-metallicity dwarf galaxies.

Observational evidence from the Hubble Space Telescope supports these findings, showing that regions in nearby dwarf galaxies exhibit the delay in gas expulsion and the presence of UV radiation necessary for star formation.

This research highlights the importance of studying dwarf galaxies to gain insights into the early stages of star formation and the evolution of the universe. These findings contribute to our understanding of the complex processes that shape the formation of stars and galaxies.