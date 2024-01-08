Scientists Plan “Artificial” Eclipse for Solar Observation Mission

Scientists are preparing for an upcoming solar observation mission that will create an “artificial” eclipse. The Proba-3 mission, led by the European Space Agency (ESA), has been in development for over a decade and is set to launch in September. The mission aims to detect faint features in the sun’s outer atmosphere, known as the corona.

To achieve this, two small satellites will be launched together and will separate once in space. They will then fly in tandem in an orbit around Earth, lining up 144 meters apart. One satellite, called the occulter, will block out the sun’s glaring disk to create an eclipse-like effect. The other satellite, equipped with a coronagraph, will observe the corona.

The satellites will circle the Earth once every 19.5 hours but will maintain their formation for only six hours in each orbit to conserve fuel. This configuration, which is reportedly the first of its kind, will enable scientists to capture extended images of the corona. Normally, the corona can only be seen during natural solar eclipses, which are brief and infrequent events.

While the images obtained during the Proba-3 mission won’t be as close to the solar limb as during a terrestrial eclipse, they will provide continuous observations over a longer period of time. This will allow scientists to study the corona in greater detail and uncover new insights.

The Proba-3 mission aims to overcome the challenges faced by traditional coronagraphs, such as diffraction and data damage. By increasing the distance between the occulter and the coronagraph, Proba-3 will minimize diffraction and enhance the quality of the observations.

Due to temporary limitations in European space access, the Proba-3 mission will be launched from India’s spaceport in Sriharikota instead. This mission represents an exciting step forward in solar observation and will provide valuable information about the sun’s corona.

