Supernova Remnant Cassiopeia A Reveals mesmerizing images of deep space

In a stunning display of cosmic beauty, the European Space Agency (ESA) recently shared a series of captivating images and videos on Instagram. These visuals were captured by the James Webb Space Telescope and showcase the supernova remnant of a star that exploded and fragmented like shattered glass.

The ESA’s Instagram post titled ‘Near-Infrared view of supernova remnant Cassiopeia A’ provides a closer look at the violent explosion of the star. The high-resolution images reveal intricate details of the expanding shell of material colliding with the gas shed by the star before its catastrophic eruption.

