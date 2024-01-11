USA’s Astrobotic Moon Lander Captures Earth in Selfie

Astrobotic, the American space exploration company, has recently shared a stunning selfie taken by its doomed Peregrine Moon Lander. The image depicts a beautiful ‘couple selfie’ featuring one of the lander’s legs and the Pocari capsule. The capsule contains heartfelt messages from children worldwide, which were added by the Japanese company Astroscale. However, what caught the attention of scientists in this image was a peculiar sliver in the upper right corner. Astrobotic initially questioned whether it was Earth or a lens flare.

A recent update from the company confirmed that the curved sliver is indeed Earth. Astrobotic posted an image from their spacecraft simulator, showing the camera’s view of Earth at the same time the photo was taken. The successful selfie was captured on January 9, amidst the company’s lunar mission. Unfortunately, the mission encountered setbacks as a fuel leak caused critical propellant loss.

Astrobotic suspects that the leak was caused by a stuck valve, leading to a ruptured oxidizer tank. This unexpected anomaly forced the company to abort the mission and abandon any attempts to land the Peregrine spacecraft on the Moon. The outer layers of insulation on the vehicle appeared crinkled in the first image captured in space, providing Astrobotic with crucial visual evidence of a propulsion system malfunction.

Despite the mission’s unfortunate outcome, the captivating selfie with Earth in the background showcases the remarkable achievements of modern space exploration. Our planet serves as a constant reminder of the vastness and beauty of the universe.

