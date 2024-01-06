New Insights into Dying Star’s Celestial Dance

Unraveling Mysteries with ALMA Telescope Array

Scientists from around the world have recently made a groundbreaking discovery using the powerful ALMA telescope array in Chile. Their study, published in Nature Astronomy, offers new insights into the celestial dance of a dying star, revealing an intricate and unusual chemistry at play.

The research team focused on a cool red giant star in the W Aquilae system. As the star reaches the end of its life, it sheds its outer layers in a dramatic stellar wind. What surprised the scientists was the discovery of unexpected molecular emissions on one side of the star, suggesting the involvement of a hotter companion star.

Lead author Dr. Taïssa Danilovich from Monash University School of Physics and Astronomy expressed their excitement about this discovery, stating, “Once we noticed the peculiar silicon nitride emission on one side, we knew something extraordinary was unfolding.”

Until now, little was known about the orbit of the dying star and its companion. Speculation suggested that their orbit might span centuries. However, the research team’s findings reveal a highly elliptical orbit that takes approximately a millennium to complete one cycle.

To understand the impact of the companion star on the dying star’s stellar wind, the team used hydrodynamical simulations. The patterns observed, visualized as concentric rings from a side view, were not only theoretical but were also confirmed by ALMA data. Additional observations from other telescopes, such as the SPHERE instrument and the Hubble Space Telescope, further supported these findings.

This discovery has implications beyond the W Aquilae system. The ALMA telescope’s ability to detect chemical signatures left by past stellar encounters opens the door to unveiling hidden companions of other enigmatic dying stars concealed by cosmic dust.

Understanding the role of stellar companions is crucial, given that nearly half of stars similar to our Sun exist in pairs or triples. This research provides valuable insights into how these stellar companions shape the destinies of their celestial neighbors.

