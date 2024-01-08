Major Cities along the Atlantic Coast are Sinking Faster than Global Sea Level Rise

Summary: A recent study conducted by researchers at Virginia Tech reveals that major cities along the Atlantic coast are sinking at rates that outpace global sea level rise. The study analyzed radar datasets to measure land subsidence, or sinking of the Earth’s surface, along the East Coast. Some areas experienced settlement rates of over 2mm per year, which is faster than the annual global rate of sea level rise (4mm). This poses significant concerns for infrastructure, including roads, railways, airports, and levees, as well as increased flood risks.

Land subsidence can have detrimental impacts on critical infrastructure, such as airports and railway systems. The study identified “hotspots of sinking land” that are essential for these infrastructural elements. For instance, significant areas of New York’s critical infrastructure, including JFK and LaGuardia airports, along with the railway systems, are affected by subsidence rates higher than 2mm per year.

The researchers utilized data from space radar satellites to monitor changes over multiple years and created a terrain map highlighting areas at risk from sinking elevation. Apart from New York, other cities affected include Baltimore, Norfolk, and Virginia Beach.

The sinking of cities along the Atlantic coast presents potential damage to infrastructure and increased flood risks. The study attributes human-caused factors, such as groundwater extraction and sediment compaction from urban weight, as contributing to this phenomenon. It is important to note that this issue is not limited to the East Coast but affects coastal areas and small island nations worldwide.

FAQ:

Q: What is land subsidence?

A: Land subsidence refers to the sinking of the Earth’s surface due to various factors such as groundwater extraction, sediment compaction, and natural geological processes.

Q: Why is sinking of major cities concerning?

A: The sinking of major cities poses threats to infrastructure, including roads, railways, airports, and levees. It also increases the risk of flooding and potential damage to critical facilities.

Q: How was the study conducted?

A: The study utilized radar datasets and satellite data to measure changes in land elevation over multiple years. Researchers identified areas of sinking land and assessed the impact on infrastructure.

Q: Are only cities along the Atlantic coast affected?

A: No, coastal areas and small island nations worldwide are also susceptible to land subsidence. This is a global issue related to climate change and human activities.