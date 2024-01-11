New X-ray Telescope Launched to Monitor the Cosmos

Summary: A new X-ray telescope, known as the Einstein Probe or “Lobster Eyes”, has been launched from China in collaboration with the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the European Space Agency, and the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics. The instrument will scan the sky to detect high-energy transients, such as X-ray bursts from neutron stars and black holes. Equipped with two instruments, the Wide-field X-ray Telescope (WXT) and the Follow-up X-ray Telescope (FXT), the telescope offers a wide field and sensitive view of the sky in X-rays. The WXT’s optical design, resembling a mult-segment mirror telescope, allows it to observe almost one-tenth of the sky in a single capture. The FXT provides a more detailed view of detected X-ray sources. The mission is expected to last at least three years and will contribute to our understanding of energetic processes in the Universe.

FAQ:

Q: What is the purpose of the Einstein Probe?

A: The Einstein Probe aims to monitor the sky for X-ray events, such as neutron star collisions and black hole events, to deepen our understanding of energetic processes in the Universe.

Q: What are the instruments onboard the telescope?

A: The Einstein Probe houses two instruments, the Wide-field X-ray Telescope (WXT) and the Follow-up X-ray Telescope (FXT), which provide a wide field and sensitive view of the sky in X-rays.

Q: How does the WXT observe the sky?

A: The WXT’s unique optical design, resembling a mult-segment mirror telescope, allows it to capture nearly one-tenth of the sky in a single image.

Q: Who are the collaborators in this project?

A: The project involves collaboration between the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the European Space Agency, and the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics.

Q: How long will the mission last?

A: The mission is expected to last at least three years, during which the telescope will continuously monitor the sky for X-ray events.