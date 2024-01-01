Astronomers Observe Unprecedented Behavior in Repeating Fast Radio Burst

New research has unveiled a previously unseen characteristic of a repeating Fast Radio Burst (FRB), shedding light on these enigmatic cosmic phenomena. Astronomers have made a groundbreaking discovery after detecting a peculiar feature in a recently discovered FRB. FRBs are short-lived radio signals originating from beyond our Milky Way galaxy, typically lasting milliseconds. While most FRBs occur only once, some demonstrate a repeating pattern, adding to the intrigue surrounding their source.

In a study published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, scientists at the SETI Institute observed 35 FRBs from a single source, FRB 20220912A, over a two-month period. What they found was a remarkable pattern unlike anything seen before. Like other repeating FRBs, each burst displayed a frequency drift from higher to lower frequencies over time. However, FRB 20220912A exhibited an unprecedented drop in the center frequency of the bursts. When converted into a sonification using xylophone notes, the resulting sound resembled a cosmic slide-whistle, with higher notes predominating at the beginning and lower notes towards the end.

Astronomers believe that some FRBs are generated by highly magnetized remnants of stars called magnetars. Other theories propose colliding neutron stars or merging white dwarfs as potential sources. While this new research confirms some known properties of FRBs and provides insights into their origin, it also raises questions that challenge existing models.

“This work is exciting because it confirms previous knowledge about FRBs while also uncovering new properties,” said lead author Dr. Sofia Sheikh of the SETI Institute. “We are narrowing down the possible source of FRBs to extreme objects like magnetars, but the current models do not explain all the observed phenomena.”

This groundbreaking discovery pushes the boundaries of our understanding of FRBs and highlights the ongoing quest to unravel the mysteries of deep space signals.

(Source of original article: SciTechDaily.com)